Funeral services will be conducted for Evelyn G. Carpenter, 100, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Kevin Rowe officiating. Entombment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
A native of Cecilia and resident of New Iberia, Evelyn G. Carpenter passed away at 9:21 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Iberia Manor South Nursing Home.
Evelyn worked for the Rosary House in New Iberia for better part of 50 years. She also had opened her own rosary making business and operated it for several years.
She loved spending with her family and cooking large meals for their family get togethers. She is best remembered as a caregiver to those who were in need of a little extra help.
Evelyn is survived by six grandchildren, Dawn Norris (Robert Caldwell), Crystal Morvant (Paul), Cody Norris (April), Heather Norris, Drake Norris and Alicia Ransonet (Sean); ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Owen Carpenter; her parents Louis G. and Alice Stelly Guidry; her son Eugene J. Norris; eight siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Norris, Brian Stinson, Robert Caldwell, Drake Norris, Todd Chastant and Marcus Chastant.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Chastant and Cody Norris II.
The family would like to thank the staff of Iberia Manor South Nursing Home and the staff of Heart of Hospice for their kindness.