Eve Marie Dupuy Boudreaux Rouly

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Eve Dupuy Boudreaux Rouly, 96, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Eve passed away at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Maison Teche Nursing Center.
Eve was involved in her community and church throughout her life. She taught religion classes in the 1940’s, was in the Catholic Daughters for over 50 years holding the office of Grand Regent in 1954. She also belonged to the American Business Woman’s Association from 1982-2008, volunteered at St. Francis Diner, served on the Board for the American Red Cross, worked as a Pink Lady at Dauterive Hospital in the gift shop and was involved with the Cancer Association of Iberia Parish. She was honored in 1991 for her significant services to the community as a senior citizen. Eve also adored our Lord at the Adoration Chapel at St. Peter’s for many years. In addition to involvement in the above activities she loved to travel and over the years had the good fortune of visiting all 50 states.
Eve is survived by her daughter Adriane Robbins; son Hale Boudreaux (wife Sandra) and stepson Chris Rouly (wife Lillian); grandchildren Timothy Naquin, Sean Naquin (wife Erica), Deborah Romero (husband Blake), Allison Boudreaux, Brian Boudreaux (wife Millicent), Kristin Carnahan, Etienne Rouly and Michel Rouly; great-grandchildren Miley Romero, Aubree Romero, Brennon Romero, Abram Boudreaux, Margaret Boudreaux and Irene Naquin.
Eve was preceded in death by her husbands Edward Boudreaux and Ovi Rouly; son Albert Boudreaux; parents Alice Verret Dupuy and Emile Dupuy; sisters Hilda Mae Dupuy, Joyce Dupuy, Remas Finch and Edith Rose; and brother Eugene Dupuy.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Timothy Naquin, Brian Boudreaux, Blake Romero and Chris Rouly. Honorary pallbearers are Hale Boudreaux, Sean Naquin and Bernie Rose.
The family would like to thank all of those involved in her care over the last several years from her private sitters, Acadian Home Care, Acadian Hospice and Maison Teche.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to ARC of New Iberia, EWTN or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.