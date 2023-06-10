Eve Marie Dupuy Boudreaux Rouly

Eve Marie Dupuy Boudreaux Rouly

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Eve Dupuy Boudreaux Rouly, 96, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Father Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m.

Tags