DELCAMBRE—Evans Anthony LeMaire Sr., a native of Delcambre, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Maison du Monde Nursing Home in Abbeville. At his passing he was 88.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Herb Bennerfield officiating and Fr. Buddy Breaux concelebrating. He will be laid to rest following the services at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Monday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. being led by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until the service time.
Evans was born on July 1, 1934, to John Lee and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire in Iberia Parish near Delcambre. He was one of seven children. His father moved the family to Thibodaux when WWII began to work in a shell plant. Evans had just completed third grade. He then attended Thibodaux College, a Brothers of the Sacred Heart school for boys and later attended St. Benedict’s in Covington.
In 1950, the family returned to the family home near Delcambre. He then attended St. Peters College in New Iberia, a Christian Brothers’ School for boys, where he graduated in 1952. During the following years he attended St. Mary’s College in Kentucky and Notre Dame in New Orleans before earning a BA degree in Education from SLI in 1957. After graduating from college, he and Jackie were married June 28, 1958, and became the parents of five sons and one daughter.
Evans started his teaching career at Thibodaux Jr. High School in Thibodaux. It was interrupted temporarily with his service in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of his commitment, he returned to Delcambre. At Delcambre High School he was a classroom teacher, Assistant Principal, Guidance Counselor and retired as Principal in 1978. During those years he earned a Masters degree in Administration and Supervision from LSU, eventually earning a Masters plus 30.
During the early 70’s, he worked at the Iberia Parish School Board Office as Media Specialist and then replaced the director of the Title VII French Immersion Program in the parish. He travelled to Maine and New Hampshire to observe other programs.
In the summer of 1972, Evans led a group of teachers who had students in the program to study French at a community college in Jonquiere, Quebec, Canada. It was a wonderful experience for his family as they accompanied him and participated in excursions around the Lac St. Jean and Saguenay River regions and Quebec City area. Lodging with a French Quebecois family offered additional immersion experiences. Also driving up and camping along the way, allowed many opportunities for sightseeing. Through the years he and Jackie enjoyed travelling throughout the contiguous U.S., Hawaii, Alaska and western Canada.
After retiring from education, Evans worked at Iberia Bank for 20 years as an Appraiser, Personnel Manager and Loan Officer. He also served for several years on the Iberia Parish Library Board.
As a parishioner of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre, Evans served as trustee, lector, Parish Council President and Eucharistic Minister. He also served on the Diocesan Synod.
Evans died a few days after his 88th birthday and 64th wedding anniversary.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Jacqueline Vincent LeMaire; children Van LeMaire (Susan), Barry LeMaire, Patrick LeMaire (Mattie), Timmy LeMaire (Mia), Claire L. Schmehil (Jim) and Val LeMaire (Lori); grandchildren Trey LeMaire, Eric LeMaire, Sarah Judice, Jonathan LeMaire, Simon LeMaire, Sean LeMaire, Curtis LeMaire, Mark LeMaire, T.J. LeMaire, Regan LeMaire, Aaron LeMaire, Ryan LeMaire, Elizabeth Schmehil, Marie Miller, Jacqueline Schmehil, Andre LeMaire, Lily LeMaire and Annabel LeMaire; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father John Lee LeMaire Sr.; mother Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire; brothers Theodore “Teddy” LeMaire, John LeMaire Jr. and Olan LeMaire; sisters Yolande Moss, Loucinda DuBois and Mary Lynn Richard; and great-granddaughter Zoe LeMaire.
Serving as pallbearers are Van LeMaire, Barry LeMaire, Patrick LeMaire, Timmy LeMaire, Val LeMaire and Jim Schmehil.
