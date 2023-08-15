OBITUARY Eva Prescott Aug 15, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Eva Prescott, 94, who died at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Camelot of Broussard Nursing Home in Broussard. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Eva Prescott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Social Services