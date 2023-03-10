Eula Guillotte Segura

Eula Guillotte Segura

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Eula Guillotte Segura, 69, at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and resume from 8 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. A Rosary will be will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, just prior to the funeral Mass.

