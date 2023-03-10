JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Eula Guillotte Segura, 69, at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and resume from 8 a.m. until 12:10 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. A Rosary will be will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, just prior to the funeral Mass.
An angel was born on this earth on October 4, 1953, to Hector and Louisiana Guillotte. No one knew on that day how her presence in people’s lives would be so beautiful. Now that she has left us and went to her eternal home, we are all impacted by the loss of this light in our lives. She spent her life caring for people from baby sitting to caring for her siblings as their Earthly lives came to an end.
She married the love of her life Larry Segura on October 9, 1971. Their marriage was an example of what true love really is. She worked at Robie’s in Jeanerette for many years and the Jeanerette Sugar Mill for a time, but her real love was baby sitting. Her selfless nature allowed her to love so hard and unconditionally. Her hugs were the best. When Eula hugged you, no words needed to be shared. You knew she loved you. Her family was her most precious thing to her. We never once doubted her love for us. When we needed her, she was always there without hesitation. Heaven has gained the most beautiful soul. She will be missed greatly by every person she has ever met. Fly high, until we meet again.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Larry Segura; children Derek Segura and wife Cindy and Zena Poole and husband Mike; grandchildren Ami, Bekah and Emmett Segura, Zack Poole and fiancé Kelsey and Allison Poole; one great-grandchild, Grayson Poole; her mother-in-law Shirley Segura; and Jamilynn Quibodeaux who was like a daughter
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Hector and Louisiana Guillotte; her siblings AnnaMae Hebert, Lester Guillotte, Nelson Guillotte, Earl Guillotte, Chester Guillotte, Luna Duhon, Wilson Guillotte and Linda Duhon; and her father-in-law Willis Segura.
Pallbearers will be Derek Segura, Terry Segura, Randy Segura Sr., Clarence Segura, Steve Segura and Randy Segura Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zack Poole, Emmett Segura, Mike Leblanc, Mike Poole and Jamilynn Quibodeaux.
The family gives special thanks to Eula’s special sister-in-law Leona Segura and Eula’s niece Susan Matteson who was by her side from day one of her illness. The family would also like to thank Acadian Home Care and Heart of Hospice for such loving care and guidance.
John 13:34-35 “A new command I give you: Love one another as I have loved you, so you must love one another.”