Eula Estilette Babaz, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into her eternal rest surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. The Reverend Mark Miley, a close family friend, will be the celebrant and homilist. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Following the Mass, Mrs. Babaz will be laid to rest alongside her husband at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

