Eula Estilette Babaz, a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, entered into her eternal rest surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. The Reverend Mark Miley, a close family friend, will be the celebrant and homilist. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Following the Mass, Mrs. Babaz will be laid to rest alongside her husband at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Monday May 1, 2023.
Eula was born on July 27, 1926 in New Iberia to the late Grady Estilette Sr. and the late Eula Vincent Estilette. She was the oldest of four children. She attended Mount Carmel Academy in New Iberia and SLI in Lafayette where she studied Business Administration. After over 50 years, she retired from her position of Office Manager at Reckett and Coleman, formally The Frank Tea and Spice Company.
She loved music, a good party and liked to dance. Eula was a devoted Catholic and had a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother and the Rosary. She loved her family and instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her five children, Raymond Babaz Jr. and wife Roberta Viator Babaz, Stephanie Aline Spalding and husband Bill Spalding, Eula Babaz Landry and husband Ray Landry, Mary Babaz and Paul Babaz and wife Renee Coreil Babaz. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Rodney Champagne II and wife Nicole Reed Champagne, Ryan Babaz and wife Cassey Heath Babaz, Alex Babaz, Lauren Landry Ortego and husband Andrew Ortego, Jacob Landry, William Pocock, Allison Pocock, John Pocock, Carter Babaz, Abigail Babaz and Ansley Babaz; her four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Champagne, Ian Champagne, Andrew Ortego II and Thomas Ortego; and one brother Allen Estilette and wife Margaret.
Along with her parents, Eula was preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond Babaz Sr.; her brother Felix (Francis) Estilette; and her brother Reverend Grady Estilette.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Rodney Champagne II, Ryan Babaz, Alex Babaz, Jacob Landry, William Pocock and John Pocock.
Honorary pallbearers are Ian Champagne and Andrew Ortego.