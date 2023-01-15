A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Eugenie Fortier Schellstede’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Michael Champagne as celebrant. The family request that graveside services be kept private for immediate family only.
Visiting hours begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the Rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. and services will begin at 1 p.m.
During her adolescent years, Eugenie Fortier Schellstede had a close bond with her siblings, especially with her dear sister Ann. One of Eugenie’s fondest memories is when her parents approached her and asked her to interpret what her younger sister was saying to them. Eugenie had a passion for speech therapy, an area in which she excelled and later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Lafayette (formerly known as SLI). Knowing she could help children improve their articulation and speech, she embraced the Speech Pathology major immediately. In June 1960, Fortier Schellstede became the second speech therapist in Iberia Parish, overseeing eleven schools. She practiced for three years and made the decision to work part-time when she had children. Eugenie expanded her career by directing the elocution program at Mount Carmel, where she judged the Voice of Democracy and taught students through private lessons.
Throughout her life, Eugenie was granted many blessings and faced her share of challenges. One of the most tragic events was the loss of her first daughter Christine Maria Schellstede. Christine died prematurely on December 28, 1960, having lived only two days. Eugenie was never able to hold, love or care for Christine. Sixty-two years later, as Eugenie lay dying from illness, she expressed that she felt the warmth of Christine upon her chest.
After the death of Christine, Eugenie was blessed to welcome four beautiful children, Hermane, Gretchen, Hans and Cecelia. It was the most challenging yet rewarding experience of her life. Accompanied by a supportive and loving husband and precious children, one of her greatest joys was raising Hermane’s daughter, Eugenie Christine (aka Tallulah Tidwell). Eugenie (Gram) thanked God every day and cried with joy for this blessing.
During the last 60 years, Eugenie’s daily life revolved around her family. A great deal of her time was spent speaking to her children, who are scattered around the country, imparting wisdom, guidance and exchanging laughter. As she had a love for documenting all the events in her life, she kept records that included the days when she would color her hair to the wide-ranging projects of her husband Herman and the kids’ science fairs, 4-H, Boy Scouts, dance schedules and Sugar Cane Festival baking deadlines.
Eugenie was not only a great wife and mother, but was also a genuine, gracious and positive woman. She was a collector of uplifting newspaper clippings such as “If there is a will there is a way,” “Happy to be home,” “One caveat: Enjoy!” Her love of documentation, Eugenie’s passion for communication, her curious nature and the deep care she had for others was unparalleled. She was an incredible listener and always gave her family hope. She was selfless and deeply concerned and cared for other people. Eugenie was known for calling friends on their birthdays. Her recent stays in the various hospitals were filled with making new friends. As her daughter, Hermane, noted, “Mama was more interested in learning about the various hospital staffs’ lives than hearing about her own medical updates.” Everyone who entered her hospital room stated that Eugenie had a special positive energy and true thoughtfulness. No matter how difficult times were, Eugenie never complained and found joy and fulfillment in her family’s growth. She always reminded others that “things could always be worse.” As a devout Catholic, she consistently made the Sign of the Cross when things did go well. Prayer was an integral part of her life.
Eugenie was not a typical 84-year-old. She was extremely concerned about the state of our nation and the decisions being made today and the effect on future generations. She respected others’ opinions but remained steadfast in her own convictions. She faced challenges “head on.” There was no doubt that she had a strong moral compass and “what was right was right and what was wrong was wrong.” Her guiding words when making a decision centered on “was it practical, convenient and economical?” She would remind her children to list the pluses or minuses before making any important decision. Her daughter, Hermane, always was amazed that “Mama was always right.”
What Eugenie sought most in her life, besides the happiness and wellbeing of her family, was peace.
Dearest Mom, Grammy, Gramster, Granny, the most incredible person in our lives, we hope that you are at peace, but we miss you and thank you with all our hearts for giving your life to us. We hope to be with you one day and please pray for us.
Eugenie Fortier Schellstede was born on July 15, 1938, in New Iberia and passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She graduated from Mount Carmel Academy in 1956 and SLI in 1960 with a degree in Speech Therapy.
She is survived by her husband Herman Joseph Schellstede; her four children, Hermane Anna and family, Gretchen Mary, Hans Christopher and family and Cecelia Elise; three grandchildren, Erik Sven Schellstede, Eugenie Christine Pflieger and Lauren Elissa Schellstede; two brothers, Eugene Fortier and Peter Fortier; as well as her loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Nola Folse Fortier and Eugene Denis Fortier Sr.; her daughter Christine Maria; and her sister Stephanie Judice.
