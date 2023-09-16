OBITUARY Ethel Taylor Sep 16, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Ethel Taylor, 83, who died at 12:22 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save