Ertis D. Green

Oct 12, 2022

Funeral services for Ertis Duke Green, 95, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.