OBITUARY Ernest Dorsey Jr. Jul 11, 2023 Funeral services are pending for Ernest Dorsey Jr., 89, who died at 3:09 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.