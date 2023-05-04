Ernest C. Gibbs Jr.

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Ernest C. Gibbs Jr., 83, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the funeral home.