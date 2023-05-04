Funeral services will be held for Mr. Ernest C. Gibbs Jr., 83, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Gibbs passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Gibbs proudly served his country as a member of both the Army National Guard and the U.S. Air Force.
“Yogi” as he was affectionately known by his oilfield friends, retired as a supervisor in the oil and gas industry in 2005, after 35 years of service. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting and engaging in political discussion. Above all, he put his family first, Always. He was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Verret Gibbs of New Iberia; sons James C. Gibbs (Poupak) of Houston, Texas and Darren P. Gibbs of Pensacola, Florida; granddaughter Kasey Brown (Nicholas) of Marietta, Georgia; grandsons Tucker Gibbs of Ruston and Zachary Gibbs of Katy, Texas; and two great-grandsons, Nolan Brown and Vincent “Vinny” Brown of Marietta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest C. Gibbs Sr. and Zetta May Decuir Gibbs and brother Max Gibbs.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are James Gibbs, Tucker Gibbs, Zachary Gibbs, Nick Brown, Jeremy Dupuis and Terry Lambert.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Gibbs’ honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or VFW Post 1982, 1907 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA, 70560.