Ernest Armstead

Ernest Armstead

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Ernest Armstead, 75, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church, 626 West Main Street, with Bishop Darren M. Sophus Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, New Iberia.

A visitation with public viewing will be observed from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Ernest Armstead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags