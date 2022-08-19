A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Ernest Armstead, 75, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church, 626 West Main Street, with Bishop Darren M. Sophus Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, New Iberia.
A visitation with public viewing will be observed from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A native of Lafayette and resident of New Iberia, he transitioned from labor to reward at 11:43 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.
Ernest enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and watching Western movies. His pride and joy were his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, First Lady Minister Ernestine Armstead (Bishop Darren) Sophus and Minister Ursula Armstead (Johnny) Sam both of New Iberia; two brothers, Charles Armstead (Becky) of Carencro and Michael Charles (Anna) of Omaha, Nebraska; eight sisters, Verner Armstead, Patricia Young, Ethel Prejean, Paulette Girouard (Wesley), Sheila Landry (Clinton) all of Lafayette, Joyce Wiltz (Robert) of Carencro, Brenda Narcisse (John) of Broussard and Evelyn Boudreaux (Bill) of Youngsville; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; a special friend JoAnn Sophus of New Iberia; godmother Leolda Boutte; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his fathers Samuel Armstead Sr. and Curley Chargois; his mother Verner Charles Armstead; and brothers Curley Charles and Samuel Armstead Jr.
Active pallbearers are Darren Sophus Jr., Quentin Lewis Sr., Eric Lewis Jr., Tony Armstead, Curley Armstead and Clint Lyle Cormier Sr.
Honorary pallbearers are Lance Vallot Sr., Derrick Placide Sr., Jacoby Sam, Michael Paul Sophus and Elton Ford Sr.