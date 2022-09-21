OBITUARY Emmanuel O. Barnes Sep 21, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Emmanuel Oneal Barnes, 36, who died at 3:46 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Emmanuel Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Emmanuel Oneal Barnes Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement General Medical Center Pend