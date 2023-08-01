Elwood James Lacour

Elwood James Lacour

ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, honoring the life of Elwood James Lacour, 82, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospice’s The Carpenter House after a short, unexpected illness. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at David Funeral Home in Erath. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. by the Erath Catholic Daughters.

To plant a tree in memory of Elwood Lacour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags