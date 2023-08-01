ERATH—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, honoring the life of Elwood James Lacour, 82, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospice’s The Carpenter House after a short, unexpected illness. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at David Funeral Home in Erath. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. by the Erath Catholic Daughters.
Elwood “Ding” was born in Plaucheville, a small farming village in Avoyelles Parish and grew up speaking French. His parents were cotton farmers and when he was young the family moved to New Orleans and opened a small grocery store in the Irish Channel. Elwood started first grade in New Orleans where he then learned English. During his high school years his parents decided to move back to the country and Elwood moved in with one of his aunts to finish school at Redemptorist High School. Following his high school graduation he decided to work for several years. Under the guidance of his boss at the time, Mr. Tom Hall, he eventually made the decision to go to college. He attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana at Lafayette where he met his loving wife Claudette. After receiving his bachelor’s degree Elwood moved to Monroe to attend pharmacy school at Northeast University and graduated in 1968. In 1974 he and Claudette moved to Erath where he owned and operated the local pharmacy, Sav-In-Drugs, for more than 35 years before retiring in 2006.
Elwood valued the revelry and comradery of life, always celebrating and making fond memories. He spent Friday nights cheering on the Erath High School Bobcats as an active Erath Backers Club member and spent Saturday nights cheering on the UL Ragin Cajuns as an active Ragin Cajun Athletic Fund and UL Alumni Association member. Elwood was an avid traveler, often visiting new states, national parks and countries around the world with friends, family and fellow pharmacy owners. He served as an active member of the Erath 4th of July Association since 1976 and was President from 1995-2003. Elwood adored Louisiana’s sportsman’s paradise, spending summer weekends at his camp on the Vermilion Bay and winter weekends at his camp in Pecan Island.
Elwood was a loving husband, excellent father, wonderful grandfather and dear friend.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Margaret “Claudette” Colomb Lacour; his three children, Margaret Christine Lacour Deshotel and husband Sonny of Morgan City and their children Alaina Deshotel, Caylee Deshotel, Austin Deshotel and Garrett Deshotel, Aimee Lacour of Lafayette and her daughter Alexandra Stevenson, Charlie Lacour of Kingwood, Texas and his son Conrad Lacour; sister Jeanette Lacour Rougee and husband Mike of LaPlace; sisters-in-law Gloria Lacour of Plaucheville and Jeri Olivier of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oral and Ruby Lacour; one brother, Terral Lacour; brothers-in-law Dr. Henry Olivier and Dr. Robert Olivier; and sister-in-law Helen Olivier.
Father Clinton Sensat will be officiating the services.
The readings will be provided by Alaina Deshotel and Caylee Deshotel, granddaughters of Mr. Lacour.
Gift bearers will be Lauren Calvert Jumonville, Emily Bordelon Trahan and Angie Lacour Ogle, godchildren of Mr. Lacour.
Musical selections will be performed by Dana Granger and Beth Hebert and organist Clevie Thibodeaux.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Lacour, Sonny Deshotel, Austin Deshotel, Garrett Deshotel, Mike Rougee, Frank Bertrand and Bobby Simon.
Honorary pallbearers include Wayne Andrepont, Oz Broussard, Keith Calvert, Ed Domingues, Barry Duplechin, Steven Granger, Elliot Olivier, Richard Olivier, Joseph Olivier, Mark Mencacci, Mike Trahan, Bill Stevenson, Philippe Saunier and Paul Poche.