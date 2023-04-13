Elsie Bouton Jumonville

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elsie Bouton Jumonville, 83, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home recited by St. John Church rosary group.

