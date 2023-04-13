JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elsie Bouton Jumonville, 83, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home recited by St. John Church rosary group.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Elsie passed away at 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at St. Joseph Carpenter House. Elsie loved watching Monday Night Raw. Some of her hobbies were reading, crocheting and playing Bourreé. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dogs, but her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by two sons, Henry Jumonville (Gwen) of New Iberia and Cardell Jumonville (Charlotte) of Charenton; one daughter, Elodie J. Alvarez (Wilfredo) of Jeanerette; ten grandchildren, Tiffany Crochet of New Iberia, Leslie Talbot of Scott, Cardell Jumonville (Jacque) of Colorado, Jacob Jumonville of Jeanerette, Anne-Marie J. Napier (Josh) of New Iberia, Nicholas Jumonville (Whitney) of Youngsville, Henry Alvarez (Karina) of New Iberia, Maria A. White (Keith) of Tennessee, Teresa Alvarez (Scotty) of New Iberia and Carlos Alvarez (Claire) of Lafayette; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Hoppy) Jumonville; parents Gaston and Hortense Bouton; one son, Barry (Jumper) Jumonville; one great-grandchild, Brianna Lynn Rineholt; and one brother, Harvey Bouton Sr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Keith White, Sean Allen, Byron Toups, Carlos Alvarez, Nicholas Jumonville and Kaden Talbot.
Honorary pallbearers are Cardell Jumonville Sr., Henry Jumonville, Cardell Jumonville Jr., Jacob Jumonville, Henry Alvarez, Wilfredo Alvarez, Harvey Bouton Jr., Randy Martin, Eli Migues, Scotty Latiolais, Kenneth Carline and Britt Verret Sr.
The family would like to thank nurses Shalacey, Alexandra and Mary. Also, they would like to thank Chaplain Trosclair and all from St. Joseph Hospice-Carpenter House.