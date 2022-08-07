Ellis Castille

Ellis Castille

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ellis “Boo” Castille, a native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, passed away peacefully August 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 71.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Sunday, with the Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visiting hours will resume from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Following the visitation, Boo will be laid to rest at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville with prayers at the graveside.

To plant a tree in memory of Ellis Castille as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags