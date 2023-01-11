Ellen Stansbury Cavalier

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Ellen Cavalier, 81, a gentle soul who, surrounded by family, slipped the bonds of this Earth on Monday, January 9, 2023, and has made her way to meet her heavenly Father and long-missed loved ones. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant.

Reading of the Holy Scripture will be Angel McAnally and Corey Cavalier. Gift bearers will be Mike Cavalier and Angie Pearce. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.

