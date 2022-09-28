Ella Mary Perret Seago

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ella Mary Perret Seago at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest following the mass at Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. 

