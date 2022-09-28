A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ella Mary Perret Seago at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest following the mass at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Ella was born and raised in New Iberia to the late Emile Joseph and Ella Sullivan Perret and was one of three children to that union. She passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Belle Teche Nursing Home.
Ella Mary was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic who instilled in her children the importance of attending mass every Sunday.
She enjoyed gardening, but her true passion was her family, spending time with them at birthday parties and holidays.
She was the beloved mother of her two sons, Neal J. Seago and the late Daniel Garron Seago.
Along with her parents and son, she is also preceded in death by her sister Frances Perret Segura and her brother Emile John Perret.
Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Neal J. Seago, Christopher Poirrier, Jack Martin, Alec Martin, Emile Perret II and Emile Perret III.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to her caregivers Mattie Citizen, Nwakaego Nanna, Manolia Champ and Carolyn Wilfred for their love, care and compassion.