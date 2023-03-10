COTEAU—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, for Ella Mae Delahoussaye LeBlanc. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. Fr. Matthew Hebert will officiate at the services.
The family requests visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Ella Mae was born on October 27, 1925 in Henry to the late Clovis and Martha LeBlanc Delahoussaye Jr. She passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family at the age of 97.
Ella Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She will be remembered as a very caring person who enjoyed providing for others. She was a great cook who loved preparing everyone’s favorite cake for their birthdays. She was a beautiful person inside and out and was known to always be “dressed to the nines.” Her family will forever remember her faithfulness and the love she had for them. She will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.
Survivors include her sons Lane LeBlanc and wife Judy, Ricky LeBlanc and wife Lori, Terry LeBlanc and wife Myra and Chris LeBlanc and fiancé Dawn; nine grandchildren, Shane LeBlanc, April Bayard and husband Buddy, Jared LeBlanc and wife Kim, Trisha Abuhijleh and husband Hasan, Shannon LeBlanc and wife Elgie, Tera Madere and husband Matt, Nikolos LeBlanc, Shae LeBlanc and wife Ashlee and Rayner LeBlanc; fourteen great-grandchildren, Ridge Bayard, Harley Bayard, Lainee LeBlanc, Owen LeBlanc, Isabella Abuhijleh, Thayer Abuhijleh, Samir Abuhijleh, Tayden LeBlanc, Jackson LeBlanc, Ellie LeBlanc, Benjamin Madere, Ella Claire Madere, Aubree LeBlanc and Easton LeBlanc; and one brother, Harold Delahoussaye and wife Joan.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Forest LeBlanc; one grandson, Shadd LeBlanc; great-grandson Cohen James LeBlanc; daughter-in-law Phyllis Borel LeBlanc; and one brother, Howard Delahoussaye.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Shane LeBlanc, Jared LeBlanc, Shannon LeBlanc, Nikolos LeBlanc, Shae LeBlanc and Ridge Bayard.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana and their nurses, her caregivers Brenda Klatter, Rhonda Leleux, Alicia Grisaffe, Brenda LeBlanc, Sheila Lauw and especially Joan Viator.