Ella Mae Delahoussaye LeBlanc

COTEAU—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, for Ella Mae Delahoussaye LeBlanc. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. Fr. Matthew Hebert will officiate at the services.

The family requests visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

