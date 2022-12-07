Elizabeth Reedom Harris

A Mass of Christian burial for Elizabeth Reedom Harris, 79, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with Father Donald Bernard as officiating celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with the Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.

