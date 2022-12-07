A Mass of Christian burial for Elizabeth Reedom Harris, 79, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with Father Donald Bernard as officiating celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with the Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
Elizabeth passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Sage Specialty Hospital in Lafayette.
She was an educator for the Iberia Parish School Board, having taught English, French and Spanish at Jonas Henderson High School and New Iberia Senior High School for over 30 years. In addition, Mrs. Harris was the Director of Religious Education for St. Edward Catholic Church parish as well as the director of Religious Education for St. Edward Catholic School. She was a graduate of Jonas Henderson High School and Grambling State University.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 54 years Artis Harris Sr.; two sons, Artis Harris Jr., Arlen Michael Harris (Kellee) and Arick Martin Harris; seven grandchildren, Armoni Elizabeth Stewart, Ariel Journae Bruno, Kaleb Elliot Harris, Kayden Elijah Harris, Ar’Lynn Melise Harris, Evan Terrell Brown and Keontae Lawrence; two great-grandchildren, A’Mora Faith Stewart and A’Lanii Grace Stewart; two sisters, Jacqueline Reedom and Lillian Reedom; two brothers, George Reedom (Laura) of San Antonio, Texas and John Reedom (Paula); three nieces, Michelle Reedom, Angela Reedom Early and Larryssa White Latigue; godchildren Marshall Reedom III, Patrick Mouton (LaTosha) and Erynn Sonnier; and a whole host of cousins and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marshall Reedom Sr. and Dorothy “Tee Tee” Lewis Reedom; grandparents Rosella Brailey Reedom, George Reedom, Jeff Lewis and Frances Lewis; sisters Margaret Mouton, Martha Luzana, Gloria White and Dorothy Reedom; brothers Marshall Reedom Jr., James Patrick Reedom and Robert Reedom; an uncle Patrick Lewis; niece Myra Denise Mouton; nephew David Kurt Reedom; a sister-in-law Mattie Pearl Curry; and a brother-in-law Daniel Mouton .
Serving as pallbearers are Kaleb Harris, Travis Broussard, Langston White, Patrick Mouton, Evan Brown and Keontae Lawrence.
Honorary pallbearers are Marcus Reedom, Marshall Reedom III, Kayden Harris, Derek Reedom, John Reedom, George Reedom, Larry White Jr., Carlton Lewis, Martin Lewis and Joseph Lewis.