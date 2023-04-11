Elizabeth Jones Bonin, 60, died on April 5, 2023, after a long and hard-fought battle with breast cancer.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Richard Catholic Church. There will be a reception following mass.
Liz was born in Port Barre on November 10, 1962, to Joanna and Tillman Earl Jones Jr.
She attended local elementary schools until 1973, when her family moved overseas while her father worked for Rowan Drilling Inc. She had many fond memories and family stories of living abroad in Colombia, Trinidad, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and England. She graduated high school from The American School in Switzerland in 1980.
Liz attended Louisiana State University, where she earned a degree in Fine Arts - Painting. It was at LSU where she met Donald M. Bonin. Liz and Donald married in Port Barre in 1986, enjoying 36 years together. They moved to Madison, Mississippi in 2001, where they raised their two daughters.
When her daughters were born Liz devoted herself to being a full-time mom. She created an immensely loving, supportive and creative home for them and all who visited.
Liz was a highly skilled artist, designer and home decorator who shared her talents with her daughters’ schools, charitable organizations and close friends. She enjoyed various creative pursuits, especially oil and watercolor painting. She was always on the hunt for unique treasures and loved shopping at flea markets and estate sales for the next great find. Liz was physically active and enjoyed running for many years, entering and completing several marathons and half-marathons. She and Donald took numerous trips to several national parks including her favorite, Grand Teton, where they logged countless miles on the trails together.
She will be remembered for her sharp wit, irreverent sense of humor, incredible home-cooked meals (including the best chicken and sausage gumbo) and her mixed cocktails which she happily served to friends and family. She shared her love of reading and movies and created many warm and happy memories with her girls.
Liz was a parishioner at St. Richard’s Catholic Church and volunteered on the flower guild.
Liz is survived by her spouse Donald; her daughters Sarah Bonin of Brooklyn of New York and Mary Caroline Bonin and her fiancé David K. Langford of Memphis, Tennessee; her parents Joanna and Tillman Earl Jones Jr. of Port Barre; sister Melissa Guglielmi (Luc) of Kennesaw, Georgia; brother Steven M. Jones (Debbie) and their daughter Lily of Luray, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Lillian and Edward Morris of Port Barre and her paternal grandparents Thelma and Tillman Earl Jones Sr. of Melville.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who treated her over the years with kindness and compassion, especially Dr. Guangzhi Qu and the nurses at Jackson Oncology Associates, Dr. Gene Loper and the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Dominic hospital and the caring staff at Hospice Ministries.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Susan G. Komen fund or a charity of your choice.
Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi (601-957-6946) is in charge of the arrangements.