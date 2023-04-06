Elizabeth Jean Moran Barras

A funeral service will be held for Elizabeth Jean “Betty Jean” Moran Barras at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Ladies Alter Society will pray the Rosary at 11 am.
Betty Jean as she was affectionately known, was born on February 26, 1928, in Tampa, Florida and was a resident of Delcambre since 1950, when she married Donald Barras. She passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Maison du Monde Nursing Home at the age of 95.
A devout Catholic, Betty Jean was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Ladies Altar Society and taught religion classes for 20 years.
Betty Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who was loved by all. She enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints and baseball.
Survivors include her five children, Rabetta (Charles) Touchet of Meaux, Anita (Larry) Landry of Delcambre, Donna (Frankie) Vidrine of Ville Platte, Bernardine (Ken) Dugas of Henry and Jim Barras of Delcambre; twelve grandchildren, Ryan Touchet, Nick Touchet, Stephanie Guidry, Amy Boudreaux, Luke Landry, Brandon Vidrine, Brook Miller, Bret Vidrine, Blair Pucheu, Megan Toups, Nicole Benefiel and Beau Dugas; thirty-seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gerald “T-Beb” Barras; and sister-in-law RoseMary Delahoussaye.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald Barras; parents James Donovan and Vivian Miller Moran; her sisters Patsy, Colleen, Peggy and Marcella; and several in-laws from Florida and Delcambre.
Pallbearers will be Jim Barras, Ryan Touchet, Nick Touchet, Brandon Vidrine, Luke Landry and Beau Dugas.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to all of the staff at Maison du Monde Nursing Home and LAMM Hospice.