Elizabeth Jean Moran Barras

Elizabeth Jean Moran Barras

A funeral service will be held for Elizabeth Jean “Betty Jean” Moran Barras at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest with her husband at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Ladies Alter Society will pray the Rosary at 11 am.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Barras as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags