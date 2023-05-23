Elizabeth Guillot

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Elizabeth Guillot, 95, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10

