JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Elizabeth Guillot, 95, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10
a.m.
A native of Torras and resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Elizabeth passed away at 3:02 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at The Calcutta House in Lafayette.
Elizabeth, also known as Betsy, Bess and Bessie, was born on December 26, 1927, in Torras to John and Angelina (Feduccia) Miglicco. Upon graduation from Innis High School, she enrolled at what is currently The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, majoring in Home Economics. She returned to her hometown where she eventually met the love of her life, Pierre Guillot Jr., a returning WWII veteran. They eventually settled in Jeanerette where they raised five children, Stephanie, Stephan, Pamala, Reggie and Tina.
While her husband began his long career in education, Elizabeth settled into her role as a homemaker. She was noted for incorporating Pierre’s love of wild game into her Italian recipes. Rabbit and squirrel pastas were not uncommon in the Guillot household. She loved to read, watch her “stories” and had a great sense of humor. To her beloved grandchildren, she was known as grandmother; to her great-grandchildren she was known as GG.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephan (Kathy) and Reggie (Kathleen); her two daughters, Pam (Tom) and Tina (Joe). She will be missed greatly by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her aforementioned parents; brother John Miglicco Jr.; husband Pierre; and her beloved first born Stephanie (Sonny).
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Blaine Dupre, Jeff Dugan, Justin Johnson, Joe Aguilera, Brandon Nicholson and Benjamin Baudry.