On September 5, 2022, Elizabeth Ann Patout, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with family by her side. She was 91.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pellerin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with the Rosary led by Ann’s original rosary group at 6:30 p.m. A memorial Mass celebrating Ann’s life is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Ann was born in Port Arthur, Texas to Joseph Allen “Pop” and Elva Jeansonne Bolner. Raised in Jeanerette, Ann graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1947 and went on to college at St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans and SLI (ULL) in Lafayette.
Before starting her family, Ann was a reporter and social editor for the Daily Iberian/Jeanerette Enterprise and later worked for Gulf Public Service (Cleco). Ann and Gene were married in 1951 and worked together at the Patout-Greenwood Insurance Agency for 35 years.
Active in her children’s schools, Ann also served on the Board of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Fortnightly IV Club, St. Peter’s Cemetery Association and St. Peter’s Choir, a long-time volunteer in the Genealogy Room at the Parkview Library and an enthusiastic student in her Life Writing Class.
As many know, Ann loved to entertain everyone. Be it singing, dancing, joke-telling, stories, dinner parties, barbacues, brunches at home or at their camp at Cypermort Point. She loved life, she always said it was too short. She and Gene traveled to many countries and states and loved every minute they had together, even cleaning fish and ducks and shrimp and crabs and making hot tamales.
Ann is survived by her children Alex (Marcia), Gigi Patout LeBoeuf, Andre (Jenny) and Mitch (Sarah), all of New Iberia; and son-in-law Senator Ron Alting of Indiana. She was blessed with grandchildren Alex, Joseph, Peter and Blake Patout, Ronnie and Ashley Alting and five great-grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Gene Patout; her daughter Elizabeth “Liz” Alting; son-in-law Perry LeBoeuf; daughter-in-law Linda Patout; her parents; sisters Pat Greenwood and Elsie Edley; mother and father-in-law Yvonne Arnandez and Frederic Patout; step father-in-law Owen Southwell; and many other relatives and friends.
The family gives special thanks to Dr. George Cousin for his personal care and compassion and Ann’s long-time home assistant, Jodi Comb and recent comrade-in-arms Dina Sonnier for their love and friendship.
Ann prayed every day for herself and those she loved that all will enjoy eternal life with God and the Saints in heaven. Sad as we are at her passing, Ann always believed and sang “what a wonderful world.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann’s honor to a charity or cause dear to your heart. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Ms. Ann in the guest book at www.pellerinfuneralhome.com. Don’t be shy.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.