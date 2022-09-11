Elizabeth Ann Patout

Elizabeth Ann Patout

On September 5, 2022, Elizabeth Ann Patout, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with family by her side. She was 91. 

A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Pellerin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with the Rosary led by Ann’s original rosary group at 6:30 p.m. A memorial Mass celebrating Ann’s life is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia. 

