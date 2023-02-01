Eleanor Ann Holleman

A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of New Iberia, Eleanor passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the age of 68.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home—Downtown, with a memorial service immediately after. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Holleman Family Cemetery.
She was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in New Iberia where she played on the State Champion Girls Basketball team. She attended ULL and graduated from LSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in education. She taught middle school at Iberia Middle and mathematics at St. Michael’s in Baton Rouge, before returning to LSU and obtaining her Master’s in Applied Statistics. She retired from the ULM College of Pharmacy where she was a Senior Analyst working with LDH on healthcare informatics. She previously did statistical analysis for other universities and insurance companies relative to health care systems.
Eleanor loved cooking, gardening, travel, dancing, live music and supporting the arts. She was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Of course, she was much more than these things. She was strong, caring, fun, curious, confident, sensitive, patient, hardworking, empathetic and independent. She meant a lot to a lot of people and the spirit and significance of her friendship, loyalty and love could never be adequately captured here.
Above all else she was a fiercely proud Mama and Pokni who will be missed very much.
She is survived by her daughter Robin Boatright Stalder (Jon); granddaughters Lillian Elise Stalder and Amelie Anne Stalder; sister Mary Beaullieu (Buster); brothers Tommy Holleman (Vicki), John Holleman (Betsy) and James Holleman (Kelly); godson Charlie Beaullieu; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents Eleanor Landry and Thomas Holleman Jr.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of The Hospice of Baton Rouge as well as Lanel Vital and Patricia Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, La 70806.
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes & Crematory in Baton Rouge, (225) 383-6831, is in charge of the arrangements.