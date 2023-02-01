Eleanor Ann Holleman

A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of New Iberia, Eleanor passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the age of 68.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Febuary 4, 2023, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home—Downtown, with a memorial service immediately after. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Holleman Family Cemetery.

