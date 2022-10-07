OBITUARY Elder Melvin Chentlen, Jr. Oct 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeanerette, LA - Funeral services for Elder Melvin Chentlen, Jr. 56, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at First Church of God in Christ.Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia, LA.Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Chentlen, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home La. Christianity Interment Funeral Service Melvin Chentlen Jr. New Iberia Cemetery