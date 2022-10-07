Jeanerette, LA - Funeral services for Elder Melvin Chentlen, Jr. 56, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at First Church of God in Christ.

Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia, LA.

