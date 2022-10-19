Elaine Leleux Griffin
Elaine Leleux Griffin, affectionately known by family and friends as “Dustie”, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home. At the time of her passing, she was 95.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elaine at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Rev. Msgr. Richard Green will officiate with Rev. Keith Landry con celebrating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum where Elaine will be laid to rest alongside her late husband.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the service time at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, October 20, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
Elaine was born on June 27, 1927, to Durice Joseph Leleux Sr. and Alberta Etie Leleux and was one of three children. She was raised by a family steeped in Cajun traditions and who taught the values of hard work, faith in God and loving one’s family.
Elaine was a graduate of New Iberia High School Class of 1944.
She was a devout and faithful parishioner who dedicated her time serving the church and parish. Just to name a few of Elaine’s work with the church she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, served as a lector at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, was co-chairman (along with her husband) for the parish Bishop’s Services Appeal (Deanery and Diocesan Level), was co-founder of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Faith-Full Friends and was a past member and secretary of Deanery Council of Catholic Women.
Elaine was also a dedicated worker. She retired multiple times, most recently at the age of 91 as the curator of the Martin Photo Collection at the Iberia Parish Library, where she worked for 24 years. She enjoyed 20 years as a tour guide at Shadows-on-the-Teche, served thirteen years as secretary of Nursing Administration at Women’s and Children’s Hospital, spent years in radio and television sales and worked in various other fields.
Her favorite pastime was to spend time with her children, grandchildren and their spouses, as well as her great-grandchildren. Family times were the best in her eyes. She was often heard saying, “I have the very best family in the world.” Elaine also enjoyed painting and reading. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by sons Irvin A. Vaughn Jr. (Cheryl) and Dave G. Vaughn (Deborah); daughter Julie V. Barras (David G.); grandchildren Autumn V. Karlinsky (Fred), Summer Vaughn Bell, Amber V. Estave (Shane) and Tiffany L. Bear (James); great-grandchildren Allie Karlinsky, Spencer Karlinsky and Caroline Bell; sister Joy L. Mayer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas E. “Gene” Griffin; parents Durice J. Sr. and Alberta E. Leleux; brother Durice J. “Junior” Leleux Jr.; and grandparents Theodore and Faustina Leleux and Andrew and Maria Etie.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Girouard, Terry Etie, Richard Breaux, Leon Mayer Jr., Chris Leleux, Christopher Leleux and James Bear.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Karlinsky, Spencer Karlinsky and Shane Estave. The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Elaine’s memory to one of the following organizations:
St. Francis Diner,1201 S. Hopkins St., New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3362
Disch Declouet Social Services, 432 Bank Ave., New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-6384
Diocese of Lafayette Bishop’s Services Appeal, (qgiv.com), https://secure.qgiv.com/for/dolbsa
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, https://sacredheartofjesusnewiberia.com/
The family would like to give special thanks to Elaine’s end-of-life companion caregivers Patti Monceaux, Lou Wanda Matthews and Kathy Gloud.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Elaine’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Janice Tauzin Albert
ST. MARTINVILLE-A Mass of Christian burial was held for Janice Tauzin Albert, 84, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. Janice passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
A visitation was from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home in St. Martinville on Sunday, October 16, 2022. It continued on Monday from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary was prayed at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening by the Men’s Rosary Group of New Iberia. Father Bill Melancon officiated at the funeral mass. Interment followed at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Janice was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, but her greatest passion was baking. Janice was a strong and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Lasseigne (Lenny), Darlene Melancon (Mike) and Doris Bodin (Steven); son Derril Albert (Megan); brothers Jerome “Buddy” Tauzin, Harold Tauzin (Gloria) and Andrew “Andy” Tauzin (Cathy); sisters Jeanette Tauzin and Vickie Tauzin (Kim); grandchildren Jake Lasseigne (Monique), Richard Chris Martin (Jamie), Jessie Martin (Alice), Paul Martin (Heather), Demi Albert (Jessica), Lance Lasseigne, Alex Miller, Rebecca Albert (Tom), Whitney Albert (Grayling) and Bennett Bodin; step-grandchildren, Josh Melancon and Meagan Borel (Clay); great-grandchildren Lily, Harli, Rivers, Troy, Elizabeth, Cypress, Zoey, Dean and Graham; and step-great-grandchild Jack.
She is preceded in death by her husband Rivers Joseph Albert; parents Anthony Tauzin and Elmire Granger Tauzin; sister Rosa Mae Blanchard; and her son-in-law Richard Troy Martin.
Pallbearers were Jake Lasseigne, Chris Martin, Paul Martin, Alex Miller, Grayling Thibodeaux and Steven Bodin.
Honorary pallbearers were Jessie Martin and Lance Lasseigne.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, was in charge of the arrangements.