Elaine L. Dorsey

A home-going celebration for Mrs. Elaine L. Dorsey, 70, the former Elaine Locks, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street, with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. She will await the resurrection at Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery (Neco Town Road) New Iberia.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Monday, December 5, 2022.

