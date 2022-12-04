A home-going celebration for Mrs. Elaine L. Dorsey, 70, the former Elaine Locks, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks Street, with Pastor Mark E. Lewis officiating. She will await the resurrection at Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery (Neco Town Road) New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Elaine was a resident of New Iberia. She transitioned at 7:10 p.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Francis Dorsey of New Iberia; one son, Gabriel Dorsey (Nichole) of New Iberia; a son she reared as her own Thaddeus Lee Sereal (Mary) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two grandchildren, Ambria Dorsey of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Saniah Dorsey of Forney, Texas; one grea-grandchild, Brice Deion Cook of Vicksburg, Mississippi; two sisters, Frances Collette (Tony) and Lillian Polk (Michael) of New Iberia; two godchildren, Wykenia Butler and A’laija Ra’Nai Johnson both of New Iberia; in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents David Locks Sr. and Lillian Charles Locks; one son, Yosha Jermaine Dorsey; four brothers, Herman Locks Sr., David Locks Jr., Macklin Locks and Earl Locks Sr.; and two sisters, Linda Locks and Geraldine Locks.
Active pallbearers are Rodney Stevens, Tony Collette, Travis Dorsey, George Lewis, Cedric Moore and Forest Vanderbilt.
Honorary pallbearers are Jace Doris, Ruben Locks, Thaddeus Sereal, Herman Locks Jr., Jason Locks and Chris King.