Elaine Dressel Villermin

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elaine Dressel Villermin, 80, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry celebrant. Entombment will follow at All Saint Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the funeral home.

