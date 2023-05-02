LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Elaine Dressel Villermin, 80, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Keith Landry celebrant. Entombment will follow at All Saint Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in the funeral home.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Elaine Dressel Villermin passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her residence in Loreauville.
Elaine devoted her entire life to her family. Married to Pat for 61 years, they exemplified the true meaning of love and commitment. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her whole world. She spent every minute she could with them. From school functions, to sporting events, band, cheer, etc., she was there and was their biggest fan. Each and every one of them knew that she loved them with her whole heart and they loved her beyond measure.
Elaine was blessed with a group of lifelong friends that take the term loyal to a whole different level. They always made sure that Elaine and Pat were accommodated and comfortable at whatever event was going on at the time and there were many. Trips, card nights, supper club or restaurants—they made sure that she always had something to look forward to and she treasured these friendships dearly.
She and her sisters shared such a special bond. Their gatherings were not only entertaining to watch but their laughter was good for the soul. They were tight and always there to help each other out any time day or night. She loved her little getaways with “The Sisters” and always came back with stories to tell.
Elaine D. Villermin is survived by her husband of 61 years, Patrick D. Villermin; two children, Vickie Crochet (Keith) and Eric Villermin (Pegge) both of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Hunter Crochet (fiancé Rebecca) of Youngsville, London Spiker (Koy) of Erath, Ashton Crochet (fiancé Grace) of Lafayette, Luke Villermin of Houston, Anna Bienvenu (Jacques) of Broussard and Jane Villermin of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Emersyn Crochet, Jace Crochet and Kolbi Lynn Spiker; and siblings Louella Ransonet of New Iberia, Virginia Provost of New Iberia and Drucilla Provost of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents Emile Dressel Jr. and Louda Landry Dressel; and two siblings, Irving Dressel and Darin Dressel.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Hunter Crochet, Ashton Crochet, Koy Spiker, Jacques Bienvenu, Jon Ransonet, Randy Ransonet and Luke Villermin
The family would like to thank Connie and Rosanna Thompson, our two angels on Earth who cared for her with such love and compassion. We also would like to thank the Ladies Rosary Group for their endless prayers, love and visits.