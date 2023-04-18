Edward Collins Blaise Jr.

Celebration of life services will be held for Edward Collins Blaise Jr. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508. Edward was 69 when he went home to see his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 14, 2023, with his family by his side at his residence in Lafayette.

 The Blaise family will receive guests from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, and will continue from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Reverend James R. Willis, Pastor of Carver Desire Baptist Church of New Orleans, will celebrate the service. Per Edward’s request, following the services, he will be cremated.

