Celebration of life services will be held for Edward Collins Blaise Jr. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, 600 E. Farrel Road, Lafayette, LA 70508. Edward was 69 when he went home to see his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 14, 2023, with his family by his side at his residence in Lafayette.
The Blaise family will receive guests from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, and will continue from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Reverend James R. Willis, Pastor of Carver Desire Baptist Church of New Orleans, will celebrate the service. Per Edward’s request, following the services, he will be cremated.
Edward Collins Blaise Jr. was born on December 31,1953, to the late Edward Collins Blaise Sr. and Mary Louise Gray Blaise. He was a native of New Iberia and a long-time resident of Lafayette.
Edward attended St. Edward’s Catholic School, Jonas Henderson High School and graduated from New Iberia Senior High Class of 1971.
He furthered his education at Louisiana State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology. He began his professional career as a Petroleum Geologist with Shell Oil Company in 1976, and later worked for Forest Oil Corporation, Stone Energy Corporation and ended his career with White Knight Resources. Edward was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) and Lafayette Geological Society. Edward previously served as a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.
Edward met his sweetheart Carolyn Johnson (his “young lady”) at Shell Oil Company in New Orleans. They were married February 3, 1978, and celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on February 3, 2023. To this union, one son was born, Edward Collins Blaise III (Trey).
During his high school years, Edward was a lifeguard at West End Park in New Iberia. Because of his lifeguard training, he was able to teach his sisters, son, nieces and his cousins how to swim.
Throughout his life, Edward loved the beach. Two of his favorite places to relax were Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama. He also enjoyed working outside in his yard, feeding the birds and squirrels, geological adventures, woodworking, genealogy and walking in his neighborhood.
Edward was family oriented and fun loving. He loved family gatherings with his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and his extended family. He spent many hours and days enjoying their company with barbecues and boiling crawfish. Edward loved cheering on the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife Carolyn Johnson Blaise; his son Edward C. “Trey” Blaise Ill of Chicago, Illinois; four sisters, Miriam (Sherman) Smith of Broussard, Monica (Whalen) Gibbs of Lafayette, Margaret (Joseph) DeClouette of Lake Charles and Marleen Blaise of Lake Charles; two brothers, Robert J. Blaise Sr. (the late Michelle) of New Iberia and Rory Blaise of New Iberia; nieces Sharee (Rodger) McConnell, Lashawnda McClinton, Marliska (Ron) Narcisse and Meaghan Gibbs; three nephews, Derek E. Johnson, Robert “Mook” Blaise Jr. and Whalen “Jazz” Gibbs Ill; and many cousins, relatives and friends. Ed also leaves his godchildren Demetrice Sheppard, Viki Kerlegon Parker, Chara Willis and Kris Augustine Jr. as well as his extended family Essie and Ronald Blanchard Sr., Leessa Augustine, Brenda Blanchard Taylor, Benjamin Blanchard, Ronald Blanchard Jr., Ashlee Augustine, Raven Augustine, Ingride Stewart, Dione Sheppard, Tim and Mary Conner and his childhood friend Glenwood Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward C. Blaise Sr. and Mary L. Gray Blaise; his paternal grandparents Douglas Blaise Sr. and Lorenza Chretien Blaise; his maternal grandparents Robert Gray and Annie Williams Gray; his brother Kirk Douglas Blaise; and his sisters-in-law Michelle Jefferson Blaise and Cynthia Marie Johnson.
Ed was always wearing a smile and loved to chat with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers. His kind and gentle spirit will truly be missed.
Special thanks to the Ochsner Cancer Center of Acadiana, MD Anderson Cancer Center and HOPE Healthcare and Hospice for their gentle and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Edward Collins Blaise’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana by clicking this link, https://www.bgcacadiana.com.