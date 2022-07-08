Edmond R. Broussard

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Edmond “Ray” Broussard, 90, at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady, with Father Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed prior to the service at 10 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lady Church.
Edmond “Ray” Broussard born in Loreauville on December 16, 1931, and long time resident of New Iberia, passed away at his home on Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.
Ray was a hard and enthusiastic worker. He learned many trades over his lifetime. From welder and fitter then draftsman and self-taught engineer to computer expert. If it could be learned, he could be taught. He stated daily that he learned every day of his life.
He served in the Navy from 1951 to 1955, where he received three stripes, which is still very hard to accomplish.
He and his wife JoAnne raised ten children and was a teacher to all of them on several levels. He loved telling stories about his Navy days and all his travels and learning experiences.
Ray always had a smile on his face and loved his large family with his whole heart. He had strong opinions and had no problem sharing with others (especially the newspaper) and if you didn’t agree, he would give you that “look,” then move on to the next issue at hand.
He was known for his many projects, a worm farm, pecan and blackberry picking, building a pontoon boat in his yard and the most recent, a water making machine.
Ray was a very clever and innovative man. He has a strong legacy that will be passed on through several generations.
Ray is survived by a sister Rita Segura; a sister-in-law Jean Broussard; and his nine children, Cynthia Thomas, Mark Broussard (Mary), Charlotte LeBlanc (Blaine), Celeste Jumonville (Albert), Ed Broussard Jr. (Stacey), John “Neal” Broussard, (Cheli), Camille Theriot (Domino), Louis “Peck” Broussard (Alisa) and Matthew Broussard (Sherry); his twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnne N Broussard; parents Isaure B. and Rule Broussard; brothers Oswald Broussard, Lloyd Broussard and Lee Broussard; sisters Camille M Broussard, Elsie Bazer, Lorraine Breaux and Juliette Perrin; and his daughter Catherine B Champeaux.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Edmond R Broussard's honor to Hospice of Acadiana at https://www.hospiceacadiana.com or Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard at https://avhonorguard.com.
