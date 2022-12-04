Edmay Marie Falgout

DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Edmay Marie Falgout, 91, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

