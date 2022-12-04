DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Edmay Marie Falgout, 91, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre, with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A native of Iberia Parish and resident of Delcambre, Edmay passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Edmay was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Her love for her family was immeasurable. She taught fourth grade at Catholic High for ten years and thoroughly enjoyed her time spent with the children. She was known by her family as being very affectionate and to always have a cup of coffee in hand. They enjoyed many trips to the casino and playing cards with her. Her love will shine on in all of them for many years to come.
She is survived by her loving children Corliss Landry, Chris Landry, Ida Landry, Cindy Landry and companion Angela Thibodeaux, Jaime Hebert and Gil Landry and wife Nicole; her grandchildren Todd Landry, Taylor Landry, Josh Landry, Joey Breaux, Amber Breaux, Trey Hebert, Shaely Landry, Bren Landry, Kristin Bourque, Caden Landry, Cameron Landry and Ridge Landry; great-grandchildren Chloe Landry, Madisyn Breaux, Sophee Breaux, Olivia Breaux, Demi Bergman Kaysen Romero and Nyla Hebert.
She is preceded in death by her parents Odressie and Ida LeBlanc Falgout; two sisters, Laurie Delcambre and Loudie Viator; and six brothers, Felix Falgout, Linwood Falgout, Nelson Falgout, Willis Falgout, Wiltz Falgout and Rennes Falgout.