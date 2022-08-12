Edgar Joseph Duhon Jr.

Edgar Joseph Duhon Jr.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Edgar Joseph Duhon Jr., 78, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Albert Alexander celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.  

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Edgar Duhon, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.