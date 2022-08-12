JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Edgar Joseph Duhon Jr., 78, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Albert Alexander celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday.
A native of Morgan City and resident of Jeanerette, Edgar passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, surrounded by family at his residence.
He was an outdoorsman, a great father and grandfather and was affectionately known as “Paw Paw,” as well a wonderful husband to his late wife Luna G. Duhon.
He is survived by his children Samantha Derouen and Stacie Little; his sister Virgil Curtis; his grandchildren Enos Landry, Tyler Duhon, Kayla Duhon, Joshua Derouen, Logan Little and Londyn Little; and great-grandson Beckham Little.
He was preceded in death by his wife Luna Guillotte Duhon; his sons Edgar J. Duhon III and Bobby Duhon; his parents Edgar Joseph Duhon Sr. and Bernadette Dupre Duhon; and numerous siblings.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lynnwood Derouen, Elridge Little, Joshua Derouen, Logan Little, Scott Duhon and Blake Stevens.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana.