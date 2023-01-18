Edgar J. Kennedy Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Edgar J. “Tyo” Kennedy Jr., 77, at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. being led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

