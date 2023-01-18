Edgar J. Kennedy Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Edgar J. “Tyo” Kennedy Jr., 77, at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. being led by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
A native of Weeks Island and resident of New Iberia, “Tyo” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
“Tyo” was born on August 31,1945. He retired from Morton Salt after 40+ years.
He had a passion for bowling. Throughout his years of bowling, two amazing things happened. He bowled two perfect games and met the love of his life, his wife Patsy Hebert Kennedy. “Tyo” was a devout Catholic. He loved going to Mass and prayed the Rosary daily. He served as an usher for Our Lady of Perpetual Help for 30 years. “Tyo”, also known as “PaPop” to his family, loved food, especially peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, coffee and hot sauce on everything. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He looked forward to Sunday dinners at his grandson’s home.
He is survived by his daughter Pamela Landry of New Iberia; grandchildren Seth Landry and wife Malerie of Loreauville; Nicholas Landry and wife Danielle of New Iberia and Samantha Lairamore and husband Dale of New Iberia; and seven great-grandchildren, Brielle and Connor Landry both of Loreauville, Hazel, Pierre and John-Claude Landry, Kennedy and Westin Lairamore all of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Patsy Hebert Kennedy; parents Edgar Kennedy Sr. and Eva Sevin; and sister Rose K. Hebert.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Seth Landry, Nicholas Landry, Terry Champagne, Grant Champagne, Claude Vice and Larry Romero.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Landry, Dale Lairamore and Jeff Landry.