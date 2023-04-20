Eastin J. Comeaux

The family of Mr. Eastin J. Comeaux would like to announce his passing on Sunday; April 16, 2023, at his residence in New Iberia. He passed away peacefully at 10:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Eastin J. Comeaux was a native of Jeanerette and resident of Loreauville.  

