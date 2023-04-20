The family of Mr. Eastin J. Comeaux would like to announce his passing on Sunday; April 16, 2023, at his residence in New Iberia. He passed away peacefully at 10:28 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Eastin J. Comeaux was a native of Jeanerette and resident of Loreauville.
Eastin was a man who loved the outdoors—hunting, fishing and crawfishing. He would speak of his work in the oilfield working on the drilling rigs. He often spoke of the time he and the company he worked for had moved one of the largest drilling rigs of that time to Africa. He was a morning person and sitting out on the porch drinking coffee and spending time reminiscing with his granddaughter Lindsey and family was his favorite. He was always looking forward to knowing how many sacks of crawfish his son Noogie and grandson Kain caught for that day
He is survived by his wife Lumina Louviere Comeaux; children Lelon “Noogie” Comeaux (Heidi) and Cordell Comeaux (Angelle); grandchildren Lindsey G. Sandoz (Steven), John P. Comeaux, Kain A. Comeaux and Angelique Barras; great-grandchild Stevie Rae Sandoz; siblings Diana Doucet, Lester Comeaux, Harry Stanford, Charlene Comeaux, Amanda Comeaux, Ricky Richard, Lou Ann Richard and Elaine Comeaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leroy, and Velma Latiolais Comeaux; daughter Tonya Comeaux; granddaughter Laura Comeaux; siblings Leroy Comeaux Jr., Donald L. Comeaux, Carleen Savoy and Raymond Richard Jr.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice for the support and love they shared with the family. Especially two nurses who made a true impact on the family, Jonathan and Courtney. The family would also like to thank Kevin for being there for him whether it was just a listening ear or just sitting in silence.