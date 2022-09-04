Funeral services will be conducted for Earline Renard Farris, 89, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Parlor, with Rev. Ross Trahan officiating. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be in the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
A native of Delcambre and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Farris passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was a local Tupperware manager and was known as “The Tupperware Lady.” She loved to go fishing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children Terry Delcambre Guillot (Larry) of New Iberia, Ray Delcambre (Mitzie) of Loreauville, David Delcambre (Eva) of New Iberia, Ralph Clinton Farris (Debbie) of Baton Rouge, Melanie Farris of Wantagh, New York, Mitchell Farris (Pam) of Lafayette, Pat Farris Farrar of Shreveport, Cheri Farris Hinkle of Dallas, Texas and Jan Farris Tate; her sister Vicky Renard Swickard (Steven) of Lola, Texas; her sister-in-law Agnes Renard of St. Martinville; her dear friend and caregiver Jeannie Boullion of New Iberia; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her father Louis Renard; her mother Beulah Steen Boullion; her husband Ralph Farris; her first husband Ray Delcambre Sr.; her daughter Wendy Delcambre Lacour; her son John Farris; her sons-in-law William “Billy” Farrar Sr. and Frank Tate; her sisters Georgia Renard Johnson, Lois Renard Broussard, Verna Renard Romero and Debra Renard Price; and her brothers Leffrey Renard and Kim Renard.
Pallbearers will be Mitch Farris, David Delcambre, Ray Delcambre, Clinton Farris, Dustin Norris and James Lacour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Delcambre and Larry Guillot.