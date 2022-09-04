Earline Renard Farris

Earline Renard Farris

Funeral services will be conducted for Earline Renard Farris, 89, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Parlor, with Rev. Ross Trahan officiating. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be in the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

