Earl Joseph Mannina

Earl Joseph Mannina, 86, went to his eternal reward at 8:30 p.m. on January 30, 2023.

Visitation and a Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Mannina as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

