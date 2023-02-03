Earl Joseph Mannina, 86, went to his eternal reward at 8:30 p.m. on January 30, 2023.
Visitation and a Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th St., LaPlace.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon with the Mass to immediately follow. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Reserve.
Earl was a native of New Iberia and a resident of LaPlace for 25 years.
Earl was a retired educator who served children for 31 years. He taught at Catholic High School-New Iberia, Bank Street Elementary and North Lewis Street School in New Iberia and Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie. He was assistant principal at Antonian High School in San Antonio, Texas, assistant director and instructor at Jefferson Parish West Bank Vocational School in Harvey. Mr. Mannina was principal at Sacred Heart Elementary School in Norco, St. Charles Borromeo High School in Destrehan, Christ the King Elementary School in Terrytown and St. Peter Chanel Elementary School in Paulina.
He was a eucharistic minister, lector and active member of St. Joan of Arc Church in LaPlace. Earl was a member of the LaPlace Chapter of the AARP and served on the AARP Board of Directors. He was the tour coordinator for the monthly casino trips. He was a volunteer in the surgery waiting room at River Parishes Hospital in LaPlace. Earl was also a volunteer at the Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home from 2005 until the time of his death.
He is survived by one son, Dean Mannina and wife Janet; and two grandsons, Nicholas and Ryan Mannina; sister-in-law Carol Dupepe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Agnes Mannina; sister Mary Ann Mannina Kern; and his beloved wife of 28 years, Judith Dupepe Mannina.
To share memories or condolences, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home in LaPlace is in charge of the arrangements.
