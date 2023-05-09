Earl Edward Patton

Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Earl “T-Bud” Edward Patton, 93, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia, with Pastor Joey Dugas officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

