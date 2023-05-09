Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Earl “T-Bud” Edward Patton, 93, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia, with Pastor Joey Dugas officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
At 7:05 a.m. on May 5, 2023, Earl Edward Patton passed peacefully with his family by his side. He was born on September 18, 1929, in Bristow, Oklahoma to Joseph Alford Patton Sr. and Goldie Icle Epley Patton.
Mr. Patton attended New Iberia Senior High, where he played football and was selected as captain in his senior year. He was offered a football scholarship to Virginia Military Institute, but had an injury early on and ended up returning to Louisiana in 1948. He worked at Mid-Continent Supply Company until he was drafted for military duty during the Korean Conflict. He was part of the 373rd Military Police Company.
After his military service, he was employed with Otis Pressure Control and during this time he met his beautiful wife Lorraine Leblanc. They were married on June 16, 1957, in New Iberia.
In 1968, he graduated from USL with a BA degree in Liberal Arts. They went on to have three children, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was very active in woodworking and throughout the years has crafted many unique bird houses, lighthouses, churches and Tabasco butterfly houses. Years later, he was intricately cutting out fish and whales from wood and painting them with such artistry. He was also a very talented writer, writing his very own biography/genealogy, many heartfelt poems and even a few songs.
Earl made sure to instill good values in his children and grandchildren, but always had time for a silly remark. He spoke a great deal about how much love and admiration he had for his family and many of his proudest moments in life included them.
Surviving Mr. Patton is his wife of 65 years Lorraine Leblanc Patton of New Iberia; son Eddie Patton and wife Cordonna of New Iberia; son Christopher James Patton and wife Jene’ of South Carolina; and daughter Catherine Joan Patton Bryant and husband Greg of Jeanerette. His grandchildren include Micah Patton, Stephen Patton, Christopher Logan, Andrew Patton, Caytlon Dasport, Drake Gaudet, Brittany Scott, Taylor Primeaux, Kaitlyn Saldaña and Zachary Bryant. He is also survived by his sister Patsy Patton Duck.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Alford Patton; his mother Goldie Icle Epley Patton; and his brothers Joseph Patton Jr. and Kenneth “Keno” Patton.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Eddie Patton, Micah Patton, Stephen Patton, Travis Scott, Trevor Primeaux and Danny Saldana.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Patton, Zachary Bryant and Patrick Patton.
In the words of our dear friend, Drew Fullerton, “Earl was a great family man, friend, soldier, poet, artist, patriot, humorist, woodworker, legendary football player and more. It always seemed that there was nothing he couldn’t do. How many people in their 90’s are all over social media or still making beautiful works of art? The world needs more men like Earl E. Patton.”