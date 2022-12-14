Durphy Joseph Landry

DELCAMBRE – Durphy Joseph Landry was born on December 27, 1938, and passed away fifteen days before his 84th birthday on December 12, 2022, in Lafayette.

Funeral services for Durphy will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Abbeville, with Rev Gene Gibson officiating. The Erath Volunteer Fire Department will honor Durphy before the services. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Memorial Mausoleum in Erath.

