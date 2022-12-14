DELCAMBRE – Durphy Joseph Landry was born on December 27, 1938, and passed away fifteen days before his 84th birthday on December 12, 2022, in Lafayette.
Funeral services for Durphy will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Abbeville, with Rev Gene Gibson officiating. The Erath Volunteer Fire Department will honor Durphy before the services. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Memorial Mausoleum in Erath.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Wednesday December 14, 2022. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
A native of Delcambre and longtime resident of Erath, Durphy was an outgoing man who loved visiting with people and who was very proud of his Cajun Heritage.
Durphy retired as an offshore diesel mechanic with Murphy Oil Company. He was an active voluntary member of the Erath Fire Department for 59 years. Durphy also enjoyed cooking his favorite Cajun recipes for the Erath Fire Department, church gatherings, family and fundraising events for The Diabetes Association in Las Vegas, Nevada. He loved hunting and fishing. Durphy was a member of The First Baptist Church of Abbeville. He ran the sound system for the Sunday worship services for several years. Durphy was also a member of The Masonic Lodge.
Durphy was loved by his family, friends and neighbors and will be remembered always as someone who shared his love and gifts of service with others.
Durphy is survived by Hazel Landry (former spouse of 25 years) and Alice R. Landry (current spouse of 41 years); children Paul Landry (Donna), Charlotte (Keith) and Connie Brasseaux; and stepchildren Rev. Becky Shields (Frank) and Joey Wenger. Durphy was loved by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Durphy was preceded in death by his parents Alton and Alice Sonnier; and brothers Herbert (died in infancy) and A.J. Landry; and sisters Roberta Landry and Marjorie Madson.
The family requests donations be made in his memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, The Diabetes Association or The Heart Association. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Ochsner’s Lafayette General Hospital for their care and compassion.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Paul Landry, Don Book, Brodie Brasseaux, R.J. Devillier, John Avet, Manny Viator, Elverse Trahan, Draven Viator, Clell Allen Jr. and Kim Hebert.