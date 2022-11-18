OBITUARY Dung My Thi Nguyen Nov 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LYDIA—Funeral services will be held for Dung My Thi Nguyen, 55, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia. Entombment will be at a later date.Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dung Nguyen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lydia Funeral Home Funeral Service Entombment Thi Nguyen Dung Visitation