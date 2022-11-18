LYDIA—Funeral services will be held for Dung My Thi Nguyen, 55, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia. Entombment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

