Dr. Shayne M. Isaac Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Shayne Michael Isaac Sr., 56, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard Jr., celebrant officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560.

Visitation hours with a public viewing will be observed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required to attend service.

