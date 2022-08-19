Dr. Shayne M. Isaac Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Shayne Michael Isaac Sr., 56, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard Jr., celebrant officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Visitation hours with a public viewing will be observed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required to attend service.
A resident of Abbeville, he transitioned at 7:13 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was a faithful Catholic parishioner where he worshipped at Saint Edward Catholic Church in New Iberia. After recently migrating to Abbeville, he became a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Dr. Isaac grew up and attended schools in New Iberia. He graduated and earned his high school diploma from New Iberia Senior High School in 1984. His educational drive afforded him to attend Grand Canyon University where he earned a master’s degree in Psychology in 2018 and a PHD in Psychology in 2021.
He served his country proudly and is a retiree of the United States Navy.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Diane George Isaac of Abbeville; two sons, Marquie Isaac (Reeva) of Lafayette and Shayne Isaac Jr. (Elizabeth) of Abbeville; one adopted daughter, Tzire Galicia (Corey) of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Lilith Isaac, Warren Isaac and Shayne Isaac III all of Abbeville; two brothers, Derrick Issac (Victoria) of Gilbert, Arizona and Christopher Flugence Sr. (Stephanie) of New Iberia; two sisters, Angela Polk (Christopher) of Houston, Texas and Bethany Flugence of New Iberia; three godchildren, Simone Issac, Deontre’ Spencer and Cailey Sampay; godfather Richard Landry; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Austin Flugence; mother Edith Marie Isaac; maternal grandparents Nola Mae Isaac and Edward J. Mitchell; paternal grandparents Yola Granger and Alton Flugence; and one uncle Edward James Senette.
Active pallbearers are Shayne Michael Isaac Jr., Christopher Polk, Gabriel Dorsey, Rodney Blake Polk, Edward Simon and Julius Hooks.
Honorary pallbearers are Marquie Isaac, Derrick Issac, Christopher Flugence Sr., Dalton Flugence, Byron Hypolite, Herman Polk, John Terry Lewis Sr., Clarence Moore and George Lewis.