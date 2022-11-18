JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Dr. Ned “Dickie” Doffoney Jr., 72, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in Heavenly Rest Cemetery (Hubertville Road) in Jeanerette.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of Los Alamitos, California and native of Jeanerette, he transitioned at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Los Alamitos, California.
Dr. Ned Doffoney Jr. was born October 13, 1950, in Jeanerette to Ned and LouElla Doffoney. Ned was the second oldest of eight children. As a child and young adult Dickie attended First Jerusalem Baptist Church and received his education from Boley High School in Jeanerette. He went on to The University of Louisiana at Lafayette (formerly USL), earning his bachelor and master’s degree. In his adult life, in 1974 he moved to California later earning his doctoral degree from Pepperdine University.
Ned touched the lives of many people with his collegiate knowledge, his wittiness and love for the Lord. He was a hardworking, sensitive and accomplished person. “Education” is what he stood for. There was no limit in learning as far as he was concerned. His life can be characterized from a song of the late Mahalia Jackson, “If I can help somebody as I travel along, then my living shall not be in vain.” Dr. Ned Doffoney was a champion of community college students for over 40 years. In his professional career, he served in several ground breaking roles including being the founding President and Chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Los Angeles City College, Dean of Academic Affairs for Los Angeles Southwest College, President of Saddleback College and President of Fresno City College. He served as Chancellor at NOCCCD from 2008 to 2015. After his retirement, he was a sought-after professor and lecturer, sharing his wisdom with students at Cal State University, San Bernardino, Cal State University, Fullerton in their Educational Leadership Programs. Ned was also an esteemed member of Epsilon Epsilon Boule.
Ned leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Leige Doffoney; his seven children, Erin Doffoney, Andrea Doffoney Cabrol (Francois), Eric Doffoney, Chesney Henderson, Hillary Henderson, Malcolm Henderson and Martin Henderson; two beautiful grandchildren, James Tomlin IV (J.T.) and Elizabeth Cabrol (Ellie); three brothers, Donald Doffoney (Mary), Richard “Butch” Doffoney (Charlene) and Rodney Doffoney; three sisters, Sheryl Doffoney, Julie Doffoney Lewis (Michael) and Karen Doffoney Hyman; his nieces and nephews Deisha Alexander, Zachary Lewis, Justin Hyman, Jada Hyman, Jason Hyman, Crystal Doffoney, Ashley Doffoney, Richard Doffoney II, Darilyn Bernard, Tiffany Castille, Tamisha Richardson and Brandon Williams; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ned and LouElla Doffoney and one sister Angela Diane Doffoney.
Active pallbearers are Walter Hensley Jr., Justin Hyman, Michael Lewis, Zachary Lewis, Kevin Smith and Harry Wiles.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the immediate family.