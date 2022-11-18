Dr. Ned Doffoney Jr.

Dr. Ned Doffoney Jr.

JEANERETTE—A home-going celebration of life for Dr. Ned “Dickie” Doffoney Jr., 72, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, 835 Monnot Road, with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander officiating. Interment will follow in Heavenly Rest Cemetery (Hubertville Road) in Jeanerette.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church. Masks are required to attend the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Ned Doffoney, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags