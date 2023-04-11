Dr. L. C. Guilbeau

Private services will be at a later date for Dr. L.C. “Bud” Guilbeau, 88, who passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Lawrence Charles Guilbeau was born April 23, 1934, in Baton Rouge, to the late Lawrence E. and Marguerite Lilly Guilbeau, and was a 1952 graduate of New Iberia High School. He then attended S.L.I., in Lafayette, graduating in 1956 and Loyola University graduating in 1960.
Dr. Guilbeau then opened his dental office in New Iberia and practiced from 1960 until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of various professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Louisiana Dental Association and the Acadiana Dental Association.
Dr. Guilbeau became a private pilot at the age of 18 and later enjoyed scuba diving, photography, fresh and saltwater fishing, bluegrass music festivals and RVing. He was an active member in several civic groups, such as the Model A Ford Restorers Club (one of his favorites), Sons of the American Revolution, Mayflower Society and many others.
Survivors include his wife Linda Collins Guilbeau; son Dr. Mark G. Guilbeau (Betty Honey); sister Marjorie Guilbeau Mittlestadt; and several nieces and nephews including Lynn Derouen and Larry Andrus, who have been a tremendous help during Dr. Guilbeau’s time of illness.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Julia Guilbeau Andrus.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
