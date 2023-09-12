Dr. Gerald Hugh Halphen, MD

Dr. Gerald “Jay” Hugh Halphen, MD, 92, beloved husband and father passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 1, 1931, to Edgar and Orlean Bienvenu Halphen in Saint Martinville who proceeded him in death.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Peter Church on Wednesday, with a Mass beginning at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.

