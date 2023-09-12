Dr. Gerald Hugh Halphen, MD

Dr. Gerald “Jay” Hugh Halphen, MD, 92, beloved husband and father passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 1, 1931, to Edgar and Orlean Bienvenu Halphen in Saint Martinville who proceeded him in death.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Peter Church on Wednesday, with a Mass beginning at 2 p.m. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Mario Romero will be the celebrant and Rev. William Blanda will con-celebrate.
Dr. Halphen, known as Jay to his friends, was first and foremost a loving husband and father. Family was his pride and joy and he raised his children with patience and laughter. He was a graduate of St. Peter College in 1948 and LSU school of medicine in 1955. He served two years in the US Air Force and then completed residency at Charity Hospital and Hotel Dieu in New Orleans. He was a dedicated board certified pediatrician in New Iberia where he opened a practice in 1961 and was joined by his brother Mike three years later. After retiring from his practice Jay went on to work with the children’s division of The Acadiana Mental Health Clinic for an additional 20 years. He also served as the President of Iberia Crippled Children’s Association. Jay also had a deep abiding faith in God and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter Church as well as for the homebound and hospitalized. He also served as a member of the St. Peter Adoration Chapel.
Jay spent his teenage years at Cypremort Point and developed a love of the water spending time on his godfather’s boat. His favorite pastime was playing golf and he made sure to fit it in every week. The family went on annual trips to Destin and Jay could be found on the beach with his favorite hat and a Budweiser in his hand.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Betty Bodin Halphen; son David Halphen (Kristin); and daughters Jan Cowen, Suzanne Hebert (Nathan), Margaret Porter (Courtland), Lori Frederick (Luke) and Nancy Romero (Kevin). He was also the proud grandfather of nine, Zachary Mestayer, Scott Halphen, Josh Porter, Drew Halphen, Garrett Porter, Ross Romero, Natalie Cowen, Jacob Porter and Jonathan Frederick. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and his brother Charles Halphen (Greta).
He was also proceeded in death by his brother Mike Halphen; his sons-in-law Clayton Mestayer and Hank Cowen; and Louise “Lou” Beslin Dauterieve who he considered a sister.
Honorary pallbearers are his nine grandchildren.
His family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, his caregivers Dee, Tori, Amanda, Sheriba, Chimyra, GiGi and Eva.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 or Catholic High School, 1301 DeLaSalle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.