Douglas Freeman Jr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was held for Mr. Douglas “GeeGee” Freeman Jr., 57, at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment followed at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. Visitation resumed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, September 11, 2023.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of Barstow, Texas, “GeeGee” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. His hobbies included fishing, being outdoors, working with his hands and spending time with his family. “GeeGee” was known for his love for music, his creativity and his elaborate storytelling. The fondest memories will be of Douglas cooking steaks for his friends and family and enjoying a hefty slice of lemon meringue pie with his children. His playful energy, loyalty and loving heart made him a friend to all. Douglas was an avid traveler with his soulmate Will and enjoyed all the foods she prepared. His family will miss his love, contagious laughter and his boiled dinner. He was a loyal friend with a big heart who was always there for anyone in need. He collected many things, but he loved his clothes, trinkets and cologne. “GeeGee” will be remembered for his unconditional love for each of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Will Freeman; children Meagan Freeman and wife April Freeman of Lafayette, Chelsey Amy and husband Bo Amy of New Iberia, Farrah Freeman and fiancé Thomas Olander of New Iberia, Mia Freeman of New Iberia, Carson Freeman of New Iberia, Douglas Freeman III “3-D” of Kuwait; fur babies Hercules and Juliet; siblings Ryan Freeman and wife Stacy of Jeanerette, Trevin “Moose” Freeman and wife Krista of Ocala, Florida, Melissa Legnon Cantrelle and husband Shay of New Iberia, PJ Freeman and wife Kristi of New Iberia, Shana Freeman and spouse Mike of Austin, Texas; his adored grandchildren Ophelia Freeman, Karmyn Amy, Nova Amy, Gray Amy, Scarlett Olander; and grand dog Sammy Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas Freeman Sr. and Jovana Gerami; grandparents Owen and Zelleine Freeman, Robert and Selena Gerami.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Carson Freeman, Ryan Freeman, Trevin Freeman, PJ Freeman, Melvin Lopez and Bo Amy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chad Freeman, Thomas Olander, Douglas “3-D” Freeman III, and Shay Cantrelle.