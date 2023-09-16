Douglas Freeman Jr.

Douglas Freeman Jr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial was held for Mr. Douglas “GeeGee” Freeman Jr., 57, at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment followed at Beau Pre Memorial Park.  

Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette.  Visitation resumed from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday, September 11, 2023.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Freeman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.