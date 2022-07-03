Douglas Bradford Villermin, a native of New Iberia, closed his eyes to his Earthly life on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in New Iberia.
A celebration of life gathering will be held for Doug from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home.
Douglas was born October 26, 1967, in New Iberia to the late Michael “Mickey” Villermin and the late Marlene Bradford Villermin. At a young age,Douglas began tagging along with his father on jobs and started learning what would become a lifelong passion and 40 year career as an electrician. Douglas proudly owned and operated Villermin Electric, which he took over from his father at his passing.
In his time away from work, he lived a simple yet fulfilled life. Doug, as he was better known by family and friends, was a proud Cajun who enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing and cooking. He was especially passionate about music. Doug was also a kind and caring man who never turned a blind eye to someone or something in need, especially if that something had four legs, a wagging tail and could bark. Doug loved dogs and cared for many throughout his lifetime.
A loving father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, Douglas will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory his children Douglas Villermin (Samantha), Kelli Villermin and Britney S. Meaux; grandchildren Bailey Theriot, Miles Theriot and Abigail Villermin; and sisters Leah Thibodeaux (Sammy) and Pam Villermin.
He is preceded in death by his parents Michael “Mickey” Villermin and Marlene Bradford Villermin.
The family kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a GoFundMe set up in Douglas’ name to help defer the cost of funeral arrangements.