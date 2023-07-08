OBITUARY Dorothy Randle Jul 8, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Mrs. Dorothy Randle, 56, who died at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Randle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts