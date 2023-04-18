OBITUARY Dorothy P. Guy Apr 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Dorothy Provost Guy, 66, who died at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Guy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts