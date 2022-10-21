Dorothy Mae Davis

Dorothy Mae Davis

A home-going celebration for Dorothy Mae Davis, 65, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Francis L. Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery (Fulton Street) in New Iberia.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at noon until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.