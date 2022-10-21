A home-going celebration for Dorothy Mae Davis, 65, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Pastor Francis L. Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Saint Matthew Cemetery (Fulton Street) in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at noon until the time of the service at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, Dorothy transitioned at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at New Iberia Manor South in New Iberia.Dorothy was a loving aunt to so many of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She compiled over 100 notebooks of notes taken from reading God’s word. She was instrumental in teaching and witnessing to her nieces, nephews and family. She will be missed greatly by all who loved her.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her three brothers, Paul Davis (Patricia) of Rohnert Park, California, Leward Davis Sr. (Mary Lois) and George Davis both of New Iberia; two sisters, Minister Alice Davis of Houston, Texas and Beredia Davis Jones (Russell) of New Iberia; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Rev. Cornelius Davis Sr. and Dorciauve Lewis Davis; three brothers, Carol Davis (Irma Jean Davis), Frederick Davis and Cornelius Davis Jr.; one sister, Pauline Davis; two nephews, Dubois Jones and Micheal Johnson Jr; one niece, Adrienne Welcome; and two great-nieces, Shabavana Welcome and Aliyah Wilson.
Active pallbearers are Brian Wilson Sr., Jaquanis Linzer, Elijah Arceneaux, Rashad Wilson, Ahmad Wilson and Ty’les Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Davis, Leward Davis Sr., George Davis, Russell Jones, Isreal Jones, Leroy Wilson Jr., Camyron Alexis, Leward Davis Jr., Ja’ceiry Linzer, Juwan Randall, Kirby Clark, Dylan Alexis, Torrey Alexis Jr., Garold Harris, Hunter Myers and Harry Steed.