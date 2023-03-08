OBITUARY Dorothy Echols Mar 8, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Dorothy Echols, 92, formerly of Sorrel, who died on March 2, 2023.Campbell & Sons Funeral Home is Savannah, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Echols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany